Exclusive: Transform Your BMW R NineT Into This Retro-Inspired Ride With Nmoto’s New Kit

When it comes to motorcycles as art, few could deny that the 1934 BMW R7 prototype is up there with the very best of them. A somewhat mythical machine, the R7 has inspired not just bikers but industrial-design lovers for generations—its place in two-wheel folklore cemented by its unofficial status as “the Mona Lisa of Motorcycles.”

Fast forward to 2018, when Florida-based Nmoto delivers the stunning Nmoto Nostalgia, channeling the lines and style of the original R7 with a thoroughly modern BMW R nineT as the base. Shown to the public at various shows across the globe and available for $89,500 (a base model R nineT costs $15,495, while the lower spec R nineT Pure will set you back $9,995), the Nostalgia was an enormous success. Because of this, Nmoto has decided to produce a bolt-on kit for R nineT owners who would rather not wait the required six months build time for their own made-to-order Nostalgia.

Dubbed the Nmoto R sevenT kit, and available for only $6,950, the package is a home-tinkerer’s delight, requiring only the removal of the stock gas tank (a new tank comes as part of the kit). The remainder of the stock R NineT remains in place, including the seat, handlebars and foot and hand controls, meaning there’s no change in the ride position you’ve become accustomed to. There are also no alterations to the chassis required, and no fabrication work to be carried out.

“We were inundated with requests from around the globe,” says Alex Niznik, founder of Nmoto, when talking of the beautiful Nostalgia. “Almost daily over the last year, we’d get a message from someone, somewhere in the world, asking if a kit would become available. So, due to the overwhelming interest, we decided to develop a bolt-on kit that invokes the spirit of our iconic Nostalgia and, of course, the original R7.”

The assembly comes with the gas tank, fuel pump, hoses and filter, front and rear wheel fenders and brackets, a taillight, fork and engine covers, oil cooler relocation bracket, hoses and connectors, headlight, turn signals, a handlebar cover and exhaust-tube extension. The base motor, suspension, chassis, brakes and wheels remain, and the motorcycle can be easily changed back into a standard R nineT without too much hassle. Another pleasing fact of the Nmoto R sevenT setup is that there are no import duties, emissions constraints or other related concerns that would accompany a customized motorcycle.

“[The kit] has required a significant investment in time, resources and engineering, but the result is well worth it,” says Niznik. “Our customers won’t be disappointed.” The Nmoto R sevenT conversion will be available next month.