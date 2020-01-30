This Rugged Electric Motorcycle Concept Was Designed Specifically for Riding Forest Trails

If there’s one place an electric motorcycle fits naturally, it’s the forest. It emits no noise or fumes to disrupt the wildlife, and it has the ability to navigate hilly terrain. Now one company wants to make your next forest adventure a ride to remember. Filson, the Seattle-based outdoor outfitter, is adding a burly, off-road two-wheeler to its mix of its tough-as-nails clothing and accessories.

The brand collaborated with Zero Motorcycles—a true pioneer in the e-bike category—to develop a custom DSR dual-sport electric motorcycle concept that is capable of getting down and dirty on all manner of forest trails. Filson is using the bike to launch its new line of forest riding gear at Outdoor Retailer, which kicked off on January 29.

Inspired by the vast network of roads providing access to the forests of the Pacific Northwest, the Alcan collection is the label’s first foray into moto kit and was created specifically to equip riders for dirt road and double track exploration.

Made from inherently durable Filson materials, the new line includes riding apparel—pants, jackets, gloves—as well as a tool backpack, a tool roll and a rebranded Bell helmet. Each piece has been tailored for riders, with details—like longer sleeves, extended back panels, articulated elbows and pant legs that fit over riding boots—geared to protect even the most gung-ho adventurers from the elements.

As for the ride itself, the one-of-a-kind custom bike has been stripped down to the basics and sports a chrome paint job with fat, menacing tires. It’s been fitted with custom bags by Filson—unfortunately, they’re not part of the Alcan Collection—and a weatherproof leather twill seat to match. Oh, and it also comes with an electric chainsaw because who knows what you’ll come across in those Pacific Northwest forests.

Robb Report reached out to both brands to see whether the brute will make it to market, but we have yet to hear back. Of course, if you’re, well, pining for a forest-friendly electric bike, Zero released the DSR Black Forest Edition late last year, and it starts at $18,995.