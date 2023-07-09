First Ride: Ducati’s Multistrada V4 Rally Is a Long-Distance Beast That Can Dabble in the Dirt

The 12,640-foot Cinnamon Pass in Colorado, nestled about an hour’s ride from the town of Silverton, seems to be why Ducati’s Multistrada V4 Rally exists. Experiencing a route like this, on a bike like this, well, the expansiveness fills your senses in a way impossible within the confines of a car. And then there’s the expeditionary capability that this bike has built in.

The tunnel I’m riding through looks to be from a Bond film, and I imagine a Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter—with the latest villain on board—hovering above the exit. But then adventure bikes inspire just that, adrenaline-filled escapes, and this model more than others.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. Grego Halenda, courtesy of Ducati.

Now in V4 Rally guise, this $29,995 Multistrada has taken on a more long-distance persona. It’s equipped with a 7.9-gallon gas tank, revised ergonomics—including more leg room for the passenger—a more capable suspension setup, and a new Enduro ECU map that allows this beast, which weighs more than 570 pounds, to be a better off-road motorcycle.

The Enduro ECU map is of particular interest as we navigate the thousands of rocks and logs out from the exit of the 149 Freeway to the peak of Cinnamon Pass. I reduce output from the 170 hp available in Sport mode to a more adept 114 hp, but still keep the Sport mode’s direct throttle response. In so doing, the V4 Rally transforms as the suspension becomes plusher and more compliant, suddenly making this rather large motorcycle seem not so intimidating.

The $29,995 Multistrada V4 Rally is equipped with a 7.9-gallon gas tank and features ergonomics better suited for riding longer distances. Grego Halenda, courtesy of Ducati.

The 114 hp output that the bike can be adjusted to is more than enough for almost every off-road riding situation, but it’s the slow-speed throttle control at the twist grip that’s extremely impressive, as rocky ascents are dealt with quickly and easily. Helping in this regard is the revised suspension that sees the fork travel increased by 1.18 inches and the rear shock’s travel by 0.79 inches. And a new fork-position sensor helps keep things under control. There’s also 9.25 inches of ground clearance, as well as 30 percent more preload-adjustment range on the shock.

The extra ground clearance and suspension travel ensure rough tracks can be handled smoothly, and it also translates to more comfort on the road. Just as Enduro mode turns the V4 Rally into a massive dirt bike, Sport mode firms up the suspension, and with the radar-assisted/adaptive cruise control, makes for a touring machine that’s difficult to beat.

An improved suspension setup and a new Enduro ECU map allow this expedition bike to be better at off-road exploration than the original Multistrada. Grego Halenda, courtesy of Ducati.

Ducati has done exceptionally well in mapping its electronics of late, making the user experience as close to a joy as is possible given the sheer number of options available. In this regard, Ducati is miles ahead of certain Japanese manufacturers, who often struggle to make a dash interface that doesn’t take a 300-page owner’s manual to understand.

The Multistrada V4 Rally is the third machine in the Multistrada lineup behind the V4 S and Pikes Peak, and is easily the most touring-capable of the bunch. If, however, you’re after a Ducati that excels in off-road applications, I would direct you to the smaller-capacity Desert X, which is a fantastic dirt steed. This Multistrada, despite the “Rally” moniker, is more aimed at longer expeditions with a few dirt roads thrown in. But if this is your style, it will fit the bill perfectly.

