Quantcast
// RR One

From Superbikes to Scooters, We Rate the Best Two-Wheelers on the Market

Looking for a new motorcycle? We've done the legwork for you.

2018 Honda Africa Twin Sports Courtesy of Honda

Bikers today have a litany of choices when it comes to a potential new steed. Never have our two-wheelers been more technologically advanced, easy to handle or representative of so many different subcultures of enthusiasts. Here are four brilliant examples—ranked for design and sound on a scale from 1 to 10—from diverse sectors of the market, all devised to get you revved for the road, track or trail.

BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR in black

Category: Sport Touring

Design: 8/10 Provides a near-perfect synergy of athleticism and touring prowess. The BMW M5 of motorcycles.

Sound: 7/10 Not as throaty as the S 1000 RR, from which it is derived, but still a powerful four-cylinder roar on acceleration.

Pros: Superbike power plant; comfortable, rangy chassis.

Cons: Buzzy motor leaves hands and feet tingling on long rides.

Base Price: $16,895

Bottom Line: Sport touring with a firm emphasis on “sport”; capable of solid lap times.

Honda Africa Twin Sports

Honda Africa Twin Sports

Category: Adventure

Design: 9/10 Developed for huge miles and the ability to cross any terrain, the Honda Africa Twin fills the design brief of an adventure motorcycle perfectly.

Sound: 6/10 Parallel-twin motor leaves a little to be desired when it comes to feeling inspired.

Pros: Rock-solid Honda reliability means one less worry when far from home.

Cons: Very few, if any. The value for the money is excellent.

Base Price: $13,599

Bottom Line: It’s in the name. Intracontinental motorcycle travel can be easily undertaken with the Africa Twin.

Vespa Primavera 150

Vespa Primavera 150

Category: Scooters

Design: 10/10 Very few 20th-century transportation designs have stood the test of time as well as the 51-year-old Vespa Primavera.

Sound: 4/10 The change from a two-stroke motor to four-stroke a few years ago took away some of the aural flair the Vespa was universally known for.

Pros: Comfort, class, charisma. It’s easy to love a Vespa.

Cons: Highway riding is a distinct no-no.

Base Price: $5,349

Bottom Line: Nothing less than an Italian style icon.

Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition

Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition

Category: Superbike

Design: 9/10 The last Ducati superbike with a V-twin motor—the power plant that built the brand. This edition is a superb send-off in appearance and performance.

Sound: 9/10 With the race exhaust, the roar will make the hair on the back of your neck stand at attention.

Pros: The ultimate evolution of the four-valve Desmodromic V-twin and, being the last of its kind, a sound investment.

Cons: You really, really don’t want to drop this gallery-worthy two-wheeler.

Base Price: $39,900

Bottom Line: It’s a rolling work of art and signals the end of an era for Ducati.

More Motorcycles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Motorcycles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you.
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad