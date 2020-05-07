This Insane New Electric Motorcycle Was Made Using 3-D-Printed Titanium Parts

Terms like “futuristic” and “groundbreaking” are often bandied about when discussing new motorcycles, but few are as well deserving as Fuller Moto’s latest electric bike. Dubbed simply 2029 Majestic, the one-of-a-kind two-wheeler not only has an ultra-modern aesthetic but was also built using cutting-edge technology.

Taking cues from the classic French 1929 Majestic, the custom ride features a fully enclosed sculptured aluminum body, hub-centric steering and sleek lines like its hundred-year-old predecessor. But that’s where the similarities end. Penned by Bryan Fuller, the futuristic riff features 3D-printed titanium parts, transparent polycarbonate wheels—unlike the original, they have no spokes—and is fitted with an electric engine.

Building upon one of Zero Motorcycle’s FXS electric bikes, Fuller and his team combined modern subtractive techniques, such as CNC machining, with traditional manufacturing to create the wholly distinctive 2029 Majestic. The workshop flipped the chassis upside down and repositioned the batteries so that the engine aligned with the large 23-inch wheels. Intricate elements, including the chassis, front stabilizer arm and steering plate, were 3-D-printed using titanium with a level of precision that’s near-impossible to achieve by hand. Finally, Fuller sprayed some of the bike’s body with a blue tint as a tribute to the original Majestic.

Powerwise, the 2029 Majestic has a top speed somewhere in the ballpark of 85 mph, with 46 horses, 78 ft lbs of torque and a range of 100 miles. For comparison, this restored 1929 Majestic has just 14 hp and a top speed of 55 mph.

So, how can you get your hands on one? Unfortunately, the bespoke ride was commissioned by the Haas Moto Museum and Sculpture Gallery to join its comprehensive collection of more than 190 custom motorcycles. But you can enjoy some drool-worthy photos of the 2029 Majestic below: