Harley-Davidson Is Redefining Itself With the New LiveWire Electric Bike

Swift and (mostly) silent motivation comes from a lithium-ion battery and an onboard charger that can be replenished via myriad sources—such as a standard household outlet, DC Fast Charge, or J1772 connector. Final performance specs are pending, but the essentials are compelling: zero to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds and 110 miles of city range. That makes it quicker and longer-riding than Harley’s Sportster Forty-Eight model with conventional power plant.

Priced at $29,799, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire offers a fresh take on two-wheeled mobility; one that subverts the builder’s legacy of blustery, heavyweight bikes. And if the old guard is appalled by the loss of gleaming cylinder heads and thumpy exhaust note, let them consider LiveWire’s carefully executed details, which include a brightly finished polished aluminum motor case and the faint mechanical sound of its gear set, whose pitch and volume escalate with speed. Harley’s future may not be loud, but it certainly is bright.