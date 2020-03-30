Hedon’s Sleek New ‘Heroine Racer’ Helmet Pairs Vintage Style With Modern Safety

Style and safety don’t need to be mutually exclusive. Just ask Hedon, whose latest collection of motorcycle helmets includes the chic, jet-black shell dubbed as the Heroine Racer.

For the 2020 line, the brand has given the vintage helmets of yore a fresh, contemporary spin by pairing a classic British racing aesthetic with the latest tech to meet the DOT safety standards.

Like of all of its helmets, the London-based outfit makes the Racer edition by hand, painstakingly molding carbon and fiberglass into form before baking the helmet in a proprietary “autoclave machine.” This affords an unprecedented level of customization and means riders can tailor the helmet to the nth degree.

The hand-painted exterior is available in an array of colorways and can be finished in either a gloss or matte varnish. Here, the gloss Signature Black oozes edgy but refined style. The helmet is compatible with five different colored visors and is fitted with brass buckles and hardware to give it a little edge.

Inside, your precious melon will be cradled by soft calf leather lining, as well as Merlin anti-bacterial fabric that promises to keep things comfortable, clean and fresh. Ventilation comes courtesy of a three-channel system that runs across the chin and forehead. This system works in tandem with the anti-fog double lens to stop the helmet from steaming up.

Unlike its heavier vintage predecessors, a medium-size Heroine Racer tips the scales at less than 2.5 pounds. Size-wise the helmets run from small to extra, extra-large and can be determined by measuring the circumference of your head. Of course, the smaller the helmet is, the lighter it will be.

The Heroine Racer is priced at around $779 (£629) and can be purchased via Hedon’s website.