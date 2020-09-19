Quantcast
// RR One

Robb Recommends: This Helmet-Mounted Device Lets You Talk to Your Riding Buddy While on the Road

The tech allows bikers to communicate from up to a mile away.

Cardo Packtalk Bold Courtesy of Cardo

While social distancing has always been part of motorcycling’s appeal, some of us now crave a stronger sense of connection, even through a tinted visor. Enter Cardo’s Packtalk Bold, a helmet-mounted communication system that enables bike-to-bike cross-talk with up to a mile of range. With its Dynamic Mesh Communication technology, the $340 device can link as many as 15 riders in a network configuration (rather than a daisy chain, as with older setups), which eliminates drop-offs when people stray out of range and adds them when they get closer. The JBL speakers can also stream music or phone calls.

The Packtalk Bold performed admirably in a recent group tour of Southern California’s rambling back roads, adding crisp, clear conversation to an otherwise solitary experience. The tech is mostly easy to operate, with key controls managed via a roller wheel and three small buttons. Our only gripe: Some of the more complex actions, like switching music sources and scrolling through tracks, require memorizing button taps—convoluted, but worth the learning curve for the ability to share a laugh about that last fast sweeper.

More Motorcycles

Latest Galleries in Motorcycles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad