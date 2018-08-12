Benchmark Bike: Celebrating 30 Years of the Honda RC30

The 1988 Honda VFR750R—known simply as the RC30—is the motorcycle against which every superbike of its day is measured against. It’s a rolling definition of Honda’s engineering excellence, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of its arrival on the world stage—a premiere that promptly blew everyone else away.

The RC30 won the first two World Superbike Championships in 1988 and 1989 with the flamboyant American Fred Merkel at the controls; stormed the Isle of Man TT with Carl Fogarty and Steve Hislop; and racked up wins in national championship races and titles across the globe with consummate ease, including here in the United States with the legendary Bubba Shobert.

Based heavily on the Honda RVF750 endurance racer, and powered by a 748cc gear-driven double overhead camshaft V-4, the RC30 made that other great superbike of the ’80s, the 1985 Suzuki GSX-R750, seem like it was from another era entirely—even though it too made its debut but three years earlier.

There were parts on the RC30 unheard of for production motorcycles, such as titanium connecting rods, intake and exhaust valves in the cylinder head, a slipper clutch, a single-sided swingarm, and fork sliders that allowed for the front brake calipers to stay in place during quick wheel changes in endurance racing.

Curiously, even though the wholesale transition to front and rear 17-inch tires was under way (which would subsequently render the formerly universal 18-inch hoops obsolete and largely unobtainable), the RC30 employed an 18-inch rear wheel with a 5.5-inch rim, supposedly because it offered marginally better wearing qualities.

Although the RC30 was created for the global market in 1988 and the Japanese Domestic Market in 1987, it didn’t reach the United States until 1990. When it did, it came in two versions—a 49 state model and a version for California—as was, and still is, often the case.

However, as has been a Honda practice, most notably in machines like the Honda RC45 and RC213V-S, much of the performance of the standard bike was neutered from the factory. To make them really sing, you needed to invest in HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) parts. The 49-state model received about 86 hp, while the California-only model was even more restricted and had low lift cams, softer valve springs, and a 12,000 rpm red line, while the rest of the U.S. models ran to 12,500 rpm.

The RC30 represents a must-have for the discernable motorcycle collector, and prices are really shooting up for a good example. At the Bonhams Las Vegas auction back in January, a pristine example sold for a world record $92,000—a staggering sum for an RC30 when other fine examples can be found for $40,000 to 60,000.

Mint condition Honda RC30s are likely in a bit of a purple patch as far as auction prices go, but there is no denying this is a motorcycle that will continue to appreciate over time as one of the greatest feats of Honda’s motorcycle engineering.