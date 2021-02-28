Robb Recommends: From Ducatis to Hondas, This California Shop Sells Iconic, Lust-Worthy Motorcycles

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase one of these independently reviewed products or services through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Southern California’s Santa Monica Airport is home to some of the most exclusive private aircraft in the world—and, less obviously, a boutique motorcycle dealership specializing in lust-worthy sports machines from the 1980s to the early 2000s. The aptly named Iconic Motorbikes sells its inventory via direct sales and its auction platform. During a visit to its hangar, we were left slack-jawed at the available models, including the Ducati 750SS, the Yamaha YZF-R7, the Mondial Piega and more Honda RC30s than probably anywhere else on the planet.

With classic sportbikes now very much in vogue, the shop has become a leading destination for both seasoned collectors and anyone searching for their personal bucket-list ride (nearly any model can be sourced). “This is a very niche part of the industry, but it’s growing faster than we could have imagined,” says founder Adam Tromp. “We’ve gotten to the stage where the rarest bikes in the world now find us, which is nice.” Also nice? A chance to own the very same motorcycles that hung on posters on your wall as a kid.

Learn More: Here