Indian Motorcycle Celebrates the Scout’s 100-Year Anniversary With Two New Limited-Edition Models

Even for the unsentimental, turning 100 is a cause for celebration. That’s why America’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer, Indian Motorcycle, is marking the centenary of its iconic Scout by releasing two special edition versions of the bike.

In honor of the Scout’s big birthday, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based manufacturer will add both the limited edition Scout 100th Anniversary and the Scout Bobber Twenty to its 2020 lineup. Though the bike has come a long way since it was introduced in October 1919, both versions look to the motorcycle’s rich history for stylistic inspiration.

Originally designed by famed Indian Motorcycle racer and engineer Charles Franklin, the first Scout, then called the G-20, was a huge step forward for American motorcycles. Its v-twin engine displaced an at-the-time-staggering 606 ccs, and is a huge part of why the bike quickly became a household name, that’s still considered the brand’s best bike.

Limited to just 750 examples, the 100th Anniversary edition pays tribute to the model’s second version, the Scout 101. The newer bike shares the original’s iconic Indian Motorcycle Red paint job, accented with classy gold trim that matches its anniversary badge. It also features beach bars, black wire wheels, a tan leather solo seat and a luggage rack.

The less rare Bobber takes its design cues from the original G-20 and features 10-inch Ape Hanger Handlebars, wire wheels and an ergonomic floating saddle. It will be available in three colors: Thunder Black, Sagebrush Smoke and Burnished Metallic. The motorcycle features an anti-lock brake system, though a non-ABS version is available in Thunder Black.

In addition to its two new Scouts, Indian Motorcycle is also releasing three new exhaust options for the line, which will fit any 2019 or 2020 model. Each modifies the bike’s look and will also increase horsepower by 10 percent. The company is also releasing a slew of new Scout accessories, including smoked windshields, bar-end mirrors, saddle bags and luggage racks.

The Scout 100th Anniversary is priced at $15,999, while the Scout Bobber Twenty will cost you $11,999 for non-ABS and $12,899 for ABS. Check out more photos of the bikes below: