You Can Now Have Your New Indian Motorcycle Delivered to Your Door

In a unique way of moving product in the motorcycle industry, Indian Motorcycle has just announced a new online platform for buying a new bike called Click.Deliver.Ride.

The program came as an emergency response to the Covid-19 crisis, and allows potential customers to purchase and customize their new bike, and then have it delivered to their door.

Purchases will still be made using the customer’s local Indian Motorcycle dealership rather than direct to consumer, helping Indian’s front line maintain at least some form of financial stability in a time when profits have been severely undercut in record time.

“We are always looking to make the buying process easier for our riders, but this specific imitative was a response to Covid-19,” Indian Motorcycle Vice President Reid Wilson told Robb Report. “The response we’ve had since the program’s launch has been very positive. Our dealers are very comfortable using this technology to ease the purchase process, so this was a natural extension for them.”

Prior to the coronavirus financial climate, Indian was enjoying a successful start to the 2020 riding season, with particular demand for the new Challenger and Scout Bobber Sixty coming from consumers. This is on the heels of the continued strong interest generated by the class-defining FTR1200, which we tested in Mexico back in June of 2019.

Despite this, Wilson believes the Click.Deliver.Ride program won’t favor one particular model, adding, “In most instances, the person utilizing this service has done their homework and is ready to purchase. This service is being offered for a limited time in response to Covid-19. That said, we will continue to develop services that make the buying process easier for our riders.”

The Indian Motorcycle program mimics those already up and running in the automotive realm, such as Carvarna, that allow for the buyer never to leave their house when purchasing a vehicle.