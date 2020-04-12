Quantcast
// RR One

You Can Now Have Your New Indian Motorcycle Delivered to Your Door

The manufacturer just announced its new delivery service available through local dealerships.

The Indian FTR1200 and 1200 S motorcycles. Photo: Courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

In a unique way of moving product in the motorcycle industry, Indian Motorcycle has just announced a new online platform for buying a new bike called Click.Deliver.Ride.

The program came as an emergency response to the Covid-19 crisis, and allows potential customers to purchase and customize their new bike, and then have it delivered to their door.

Clockwise from front: Indian's 100th Anniversary Scout, Scout, Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber.

Clockwise from front: Indian’s 100th Anniversary Scout, Scout, Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber.  Photo: Courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

Purchases will still be made using the customer’s local Indian Motorcycle dealership rather than direct to consumer, helping Indian’s front line maintain at least some form of financial stability in a time when profits have been severely undercut in record time.

“We are always looking to make the buying process easier for our riders, but this specific imitative was a response to Covid-19,” Indian Motorcycle Vice President Reid Wilson told Robb Report. “The response we’ve had since the program’s launch has been very positive. Our dealers are very comfortable using this technology to ease the purchase process, so this was a natural extension for them.”

Clockwise from front: the Indian Chief Vintage, Springfield, Roadmaster and Chieftain Classic.

Clockwise from front: the Indian Chief Vintage, Springfield, Roadmaster and Chieftain Classic.  Photo: Courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

Prior to the coronavirus financial climate, Indian was enjoying a successful start to the 2020 riding season, with particular demand for the new Challenger and Scout Bobber Sixty coming from consumers. This is on the heels of the continued strong interest generated by the class-defining FTR1200, which we tested in Mexico back in June of 2019.

The FTR1200 S is priced at $15,499.

The Indian FTR1200 S.  Photo by Barry Hathaway, courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

Despite this, Wilson believes the Click.Deliver.Ride program won’t favor one particular model, adding, “In most instances, the person utilizing this service has done their homework and is ready to purchase. This service is being offered for a limited time in response to Covid-19. That said, we will continue to develop services that make the buying process easier for our riders.”

The Indian Motorcycle program mimics those already up and running in the automotive realm, such as Carvarna, that allow for the buyer never to leave their house when purchasing a vehicle.

More Motorcycles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Motorcycles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad