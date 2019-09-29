Indian Motorcycle’s New Thunder Stroke V-Twin Engine Rumbles with More Torque

When it comes to heavy cruisers there is one key specification that speaks to a motorcycle’s character; torque. It is the essential ingredient, the authentic, usable muscle that is felt when the throttle is turned. For 2020, Indian Motorcycle introduces the new Thunder Stroke V-twin, an air-cooled 116 cubic-inch engine that delivers an astonishing 126 ft lbs of the magical, visceral element of torque, granting select models in the Indian lineup seductive performance.

The 116 platform is equipped with 3 selectable ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport), allowing the rider to tailor engine response to riding situation and personal taste. The individual engine mappings—easily accessible with the touch of a button while riding—have their own distinct personality; the Tour setting providing a smooth distribution of power, Standard adjusted for crisp, but predictable throttle response, and Sport granting instant throttle response mated with a more aggressive power delivery.

Addressing the challenge of engine heat when sitting still, the Thunder Stroke 116 engine features unique Rear Cylinder Deactivation. At operating temperature, when ambient temperature exceeds 59˚ F, the rear cylinder is automatically deactivated when the bike is at a standstill, resulting in less engine heat building up beneath the rider. The rear cylinder is activated as soon as the throttle is applied.

Two of the machines in the Indian lineup emboldened with Thunder for 2020 are the Chieftain Elite and the Springfield Dark Horse. The Chieftain Elite is Indian’s premium “bagger,” combining cruising comfort with high performance. The bike is crafted for the long haul with flared windshield, comfort-focused floorboards and a new PowerBand Audio system that’s 50 percent louder than the stock system. The latter presents clearer sound, emanating from integrated saddlebag speakers.

The Chieftain Elite’s striking two-tone paint scheme of Thunder Black Vivid Crystal and Wildfire Candy is augmented with matching engine highlights, set off by Precision Machined Elite wheels. The Ride Command infotainment system features a new quad-core processor, providing faster data gathering with traffic and weather overlay, all easily viewed on the 7-inch screen, easily accessed with new “glove-touch” technology. Highway bars provide superb maneuverability and relaxed positioning. Also on board are remote locking saddlebags, constant tire pressure monitoring and full LED lighting to round out this exquisite cruiser.

The Springfield Dark Horse is another Indian to receive the lusty Thunder Stroke 116 for 2020. This model features slammed saddlebags and rogue seat, paired with 12-inch-rise mini “ape” handlebars for a distinctive look with plenty of built-in attitude. The Springfield Dark Horse is available in Thunder Black Smoke, Sagebrush and White Smoke paint schemes, each color providing undeniable curb appeal and ominous presence.

The Thunder Stroke engine will be standard on the Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Chieftain, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Limited, Chieftain Elite, Roadmaster and Roadmaster Dark Horse. All of Indian’s motorcycles come standard with cruise control and ABS, and are available with keyless ignition.

With the introduction of Indian’s new 116 cubic-inch V-Twin, that sound of approaching thunder may have nothing to do with the weather.