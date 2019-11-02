Quantcast
Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger Reveal Their 2020 Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle

The customizable bike features a 124 ci V-twin engine and more than 200 proprietary components.

The Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle. Photo: Courtesy of Arch Motorcycle.

For the discerning connoisseur, nothing compares with goods personally tailored to the individual. In the two-wheel world, Arch Motorcycle—founded by actor Keanu Reeves and bike builder Gard Hollinger—provides this exceptional and unique service. Each Arch motorcycle comes to fruition in the company’s state-of-the-art workshop in Los Angeles, where the team works closely with the client over a 90-day build process, tailoring the aesthetics and ergonomics to individual tastes, ensuring a creation that is truly bespoke.

The Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle.

The Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle.  Photo: Courtesy of Arch Motorcycle.

Arch brings this personal attention to detail on its new KRGT-1 model. Powered by a massive 124 cubic-inch Arch X S&S V-Twin engine, the KRGT-1 is an omnipotent presence in the performance cruiser category. Featuring more than twenty major changes for 2020, the new bike is an amalgam of masterfully crafted billet aluminum and stylish—yet functional—carbon fiber, augmented by top-tier components and accented with an attractive and highly unique design flow. The big EPA/CARB-certified V-twin is fed by a downdraft induction system—designed in-house—to help the big engine breathe. The exhaust system is another Arch creation, the large diameter stainless steel header pipes twisting into a 2-into-1 design that culminates with a Yoshimura carbon-fiber muffler emblazoned with attention-grabbing Arch branding.

The Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle.

The KRGT-1 features more than 20 major changes for 2020.  Photo: Courtesy of Arch Motorcycle.

The new KRGT-1 is laden with beautifully milled billet aluminum pieces, from the triple clamps, chassis side plates, and race-inspired swingarm, all of which are machined in-house. The massive swingarm provides rigidity under the enormous torque forces generated by the engine, increasing stability for a more controlled ride and precise handling.

The Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle.

The bike carries a 124 ci Arch X S&S V-Twin engine.  Photo: Courtesy of Arch Motorcycle.

Öhlins forks—48 mm in diameter—handle front suspension duties while a single Öhlins shock, mounted laterally, handles the rear. The two systems work in concert to provide a plush, compliant ride. The two-channel anti-lock braking system was designed by Bosch and is mated to dual ISR six-piston calipers, which provide serious stopping power through the Magura lever assemblies.

The Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle.

The Arch KRGT-1 from the rider’s perspective.  Photo: Courtesy of Arch Motorcycle.

The contoured five-gallon billet aluminum fuel tank is the artistic centerpiece of the KRGT-1’s bodywork, creating a dynamic design flow between the redesigned billet tail section and reshaped front cowling that slices through the air, keeping turbulence off the rider. Cockpit configuration has been modified for more relaxed ergonomics and increased maneuverability. Carbon-fiber fenders tastefully complement the billet aluminum, which speaks to the bike’s alluring curb appeal and road-going performance with equal aplomb. Lightweight BST carbon-fiber, five-spoke wheels are mounted with Michelin Commander II tires for a compliant and firm footprint that offers superior handling characteristics and a smooth ride.

The Arch team designs and manufactures over 200 proprietary parts to produce these machines, and each motorcycle is hand-assembled.

