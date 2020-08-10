Quantcast
Dream Machines 2020
From mind-boggling yachts and jets to the greatest supercars in history, a showcase of the most elite machines on land, water and air.

The 25 Greatest Motorcycles of the Last 100 Years

From an 8.5 hp 1923 BMW to the 224 hp 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4, these bikes have raised the bar on form and function through the ages.

The 1992 Britten V1000. Photo: Courtesy of PJ Archives.

Independent by nature, bikers select two-wheelers that are reflective of their personality and individual style. So, we knew that choosing the top motorcycles of all time would be highly subjective and polarizing. However, most can agree there have been some truly ground-breaking designs that have moved certain machines to the front of the pack.

After going through the history books, chatting with esteemed colleagues and having a few arguments along the way, here is what we have come up with by year. Did your top two-wheeler make our list?

