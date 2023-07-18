Harley Davidson Spinoff Livewire Unveils Its Second Electric Motorcycle—and It Can Hit 103 MPH

LiveWire’s second electric motorcycle might have what it takes to change some minds.

The bike maker, which Harley Davidson spun off as a dedicated electric division in 2021, has finally shared the specs for the upcoming S2 Del Mar. The new two-wheeler may be more accessible than the brand’s first battery-powered offering, but that won’t come at the cost of performance.

First announced in February of last year, the middleweight follow-up to the One (which was originally called the Harley-Davidson LiveWire) has been designed with an emphasis versatility rather than performance. Despite this, it sounds as if its zero-emission drivetrain will still be capable of delivering plenty of thrills.

LiveWire S2 Del Mar LiveWire

The athletic-looking S2 Del Mar is equipped with an electric motor that the brand says will produce 84 hp and 194 ft lbs of torque. Thanks to all that pep, the bike can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds and hit a top speed of 103 mph. That first figure is even better than the “under four seconds” the company promised when it first announced the motorcycle.

Of course, power isn’t the only thing that matter when it comes to EVs—two-wheeled or otherwise. LiveWire says the S2 Del Mar will be good for 113 miles of city riding. Range can drop as low as 43 miles on the freeway (combined range sits at 62 miles), though, suggesting the two-wheeler is better suited to commuting than road trips. The bike doesn’t support fast charging, but Level 2 charging will allow you to from a 20- to 80-percent charge in 78 minutes and to fully charge the battery in 142 minutes.

LiveWire

While we now know what to expect from the S2 Del Mar, we’re still waiting to learn when it will be available. LiveWire has yet to announce a firm release date, but you can reserve yours now through the company’s website. When it does go on sale, though, it will start at $15,499, which is nearly $7,000 less than the One.