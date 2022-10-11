This New Electric Bike Looks So Cool It Will Make Your Café Racer Jealous

Imagine a classic café racer that requires little to no upkeep.

That’s just what Lyric Cycles appears to have built. The Canadian shop’s latest eBike is the Voodoo, which has a striking design based on the motorcycles that were popular with younger riders in 1960s England.

The Voodoo isn’t the first motorcycle-inspired electric bike we’ve seen around these parts. For example, Super73 has produced some of the more popular models of the recent eBike boom. Lyric Cycle’s model is much closer to the gas-powered bike it’s based on. It has a trellis frame, hooped sub-frame, motorcycle-style fork, a mono-shock rear and your choice of pedals or pegs. But it’s the details that really push the design over the top. These include a retro faux tank cover, scrambler-style seat and circular LED headlight. You’re not going to see many eBikes that look cooler than this.

Lyric Cycles Voodoo e-bike Lyric Cycles

Looks will only get a bike so far, though. Luckily, the Voodoo has the performance to back up its brash design. The bike is equipped with a 3,000-watt rear-hub motor that can pump out up to the equivalent of 24 hp. That’s an awful lot of power for an eBike. Luckily, there’s an ASI BAC 4000 controller so it never gets to be too much to handle. When you decide to really push the bike, you’ll be able to reach a top speed of 65 mph.

Lyric hasn’t revealed much about the battery that provides the juice for the motor and the rest of the Voodoo’s electronics. The brand did say that it’s powerful enough to get 55 to 65 miles of range on a single charge, though. That means there’s little reason for range anxiety when riding the bike around town.

Lyric Cycles

Lyric expects deliveries of the bike to start during the spring of 2023. You can reserve yours now for $100 through the its website. The standard Voodoo will cost $6,999, while an exclusive 305 Ghost edition with more scrambler styling and a long-travel suspension will cost $7,499.