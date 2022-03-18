Mercedes-Benz and N+ Team Up to Create One of the Most Stylish E-Bikes on the Market

How do race car drivers get around when they’re not in the cockpit of their vehicle? If you drive for Mercedes-Benz’s Formula E team you hop on your stylish e-bike.

The German automaker and N+ have joined forces for the new Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Silver Arrows eBike. The new model is the third collaboration between the two companies and is easily their most capable and stylish battery-powered bicycle yet.

Like its direct predecessor, the best thing about the new Silver Arrows e-bike is the fact that it doesn’t look like one. You’ll have to study it long and hard for any signs that this is an electric two-wheeler. That’s because its two battery backs are hidden and its power unit is as compact as possible. Mercedes and N+ have done everything they could to make bike’s lightweight 6061 aluminum frame and fork sleek, eschewing superfluous design details common on other e-bikes. And the new version’s hand-polished brushed aluminum helps it stand out too.

Like Mercedes’s EQ line of electric vehicles, there’s much more to the Silver Arrows e-bike than its striking design. The two-wheeler is powered by a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive and a 75 Nm mid-drive motor—the biggest featured on one of Mercedes and N+’s bikes yet—that will help you reach an electronically limited top speed of around 20 mph. It’s not the fastest e-bike out there, but it’ll help you maneuver around town quickly.

While its predecessors had a single 26-volt battery to provide juice, the Silver Arrows e-bike has two. This nearly doubles its range to 62 miles and add just an extra four pounds to the bike’s total weight. If you do need more range, the dual batteries take just three-and-a-half hours to fully charge, too. Other features include Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and a pair of puncture-resistant Kenda tires.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Silver Arrows eBike can be reserved now from the N+ website. It costs $4,500, which is $1,300 more than its still-available predecessor.

Either way, effortlessly biking around town rarely looked so good.