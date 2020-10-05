Mercedes-Benz’s New Electric Scooter Aims to Bring Luxury to Your Last Mile

Mercedes-Benz’s range of EVs is expanding earlier than anyone expected. Just one year after the release of its first battery-powered vehicle, the impressive EQC SUV, the brand is ready to introduce its follow-up—the eScooter.

That’s right, the German has decided to go small with its latest zero-emission vehicle. The resulting foldable scooter, developed in conjunction with Swiss mobility specialists Micro Mobility Systems AG, is designed for the last few miles of your journey, allowing you to quickly and safely cover ground that a car or SUV can’t.

In a press release announcing the eScooter’s launch, Mercedes-Benz said that its latest vehicle was built with one thing in mind: longevity. Built from top-quality components and materials, the automaker promises its scooter will last for over 3,000 miles. It’s hard to imagine the Razor of your youth accomplishing that feat.

But while durability was a key concern during the development process, the eScooter has more to offer. It features a surprisingly elegant, minimalist design and because it folds up and is lightweight (it tips the scales at a hair under 30 pounds), it can easily be transported in the trunk of a vehicle or on public transportation. It’s also equipped with a suspension system and thick rubber wheels so that it can easily deal with even unfriendly urban terrains, like cobblestones.

Despite its small stature, the eScooter appears to have some serious pep. Its motor has a maximum power of 500 watts and can zoom around the city at more than 12 mph. And while it was designed with the last mile of your journey in mind, it can go a lot further than that. Its 7 Ah battery gives it a robust 15.5-mile range, which should easily get you around town for all your daily errands. And when you’re out of juice, it takes a little over three hours to fully recharge.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to reveal a release date or price tag for the eScooter, but based on the promotional video that accompanied the announcement, we expect that information to be revealed soon.