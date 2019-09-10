This New Electric Bike Looks Just Like a Motorcycle But Is Made to Rule the Mountains

Looks really can be deceiving. To the untrained eye, Moto Parilla’s Ultra Carbon looks just like a gas-engine motorcycle. Instead, it’s actually a powerful electric mountain bike more than tough enough to tackle any trail its fuel-burning cousin can.

The hand-built, fully customizable Ultra Carbon is a beefy e-bike that wants to handle it all. Designed specifically with its owner’s biometrics in mind, the pedal-assist bike can not only get riders around town, it can turn any peak, no matter how steep and winding, into something that can be conquered with ease.

Adding to the bike’s appeal, each Ultra Carbon is made to its owner’s exact specifications. This means that no two bikes are alike, with Moto Parilla even promising that each unique design is patented. The Ultra Carbon also features a carefully sculpted carbon and CNC aluminum frame, a front fork and rear suspension swing arm outfitted with Cane Creek coil shock absorbers, a handmade leather seat, LED light package and Bluetooth connectivity. An extra-large handlebar with Velo grips and custom-made, eight-piston Alligator disc brakes are also included to make sure that every ride is a safe one. To top it all off, the company will paint it whatever color you want.

It may not be a motorcycle, but the Ultra Carbon still packs plenty of punch. The high-performance, 3000W brushless engine is powered by a 72V lithium-ion battery that churns out 148 ft-lb of torque and can push the e-bike to a max speed of 50 mph, a very solid figure for a bike that weighs in at 113.5 lbs. It’s also outfitted with beefy Vee Tyre Apache tires, making each demanding trail that much easier to negotiate.

Despite all this, the price for Moto Parilla’s fully customizable mountain e-bike is surprisingly reasonable: The Ultra Carbon starts at $7,300. Check out more photos of the bike below: