MV Agusta debuts a Superveloce based on the Alpine A110 sports car.

Hot on the heels of MV Agusta’s Superveloce 75 Anniversario, the Italian bike builder has released another limited-edition motorcycle, this time in collaboration with French sports-car manufacturer Alpine. Drawing on design elements and inspiration from Alpine’s A110 automobile, the MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine will be limited to just 110 examples worldwide. Using a now Euro 5-compliant 798 cc inline-three-cylinder motor, MV Agusta claims the Superveloce Alpine will produce 147 hp at 13,000 rpm, with 64 ft lbs of torque at 10,100 rpm.

Resplendent in metallic Blu Alpine/Ago Silver livery, the Superveloce Alpine receives a slightly revised fork and shock, carbon-fiber air intakes and a new black exhaust muffler—by Italian company Arrow—with two outlets compared to the base Superveloce’s three. In addition, the chassis has been altered for more torsional and longitudinal stiffness over the base Superveloce, helping it achieve better stability in the middle of the corner.

To this end, MV Agusta has also debuted a new electronics package that includes a slip-control system within the traction-control algorithm, a setup similar to that of Ducati’s slide-control and traction-control systems. The electronics, governed by a new Continental six-axis inertial measurement unit, also contain front wheel-lift (wheelie) mitigation software, launch control and a new app that allows for GPS-tagged data recording of throttle and gear position, speed, lean and pitch angle, as well as turn-by-turn navigation when you pair your phone to the motorcycle.

This being another of MV Agusta’s limited-edition releases, each Superveloce Alpine will display its serial number on the top triple clamp and feature an Alpine-embossed leather tank strap and Alcantara seat. MV Agusta USA has yet to release final Stateside pricing and availability on the Superveloce Alpine, but we have just taken delivery of the only press unit in North America and will be sharing feedback from our test-ride of this special machine in the very near future.