This Electric Motorcycle Concept Is So Eco-Friendly Its Body Is Designed From Wood

Over the past few months, the motorcycle industry has been revving up the electric bike and we’ve seen striking concepts from both established marques and boutique designers alike. Now, French manufacturer Newron Motors has branched out to create an utterly unique high-end motorcycle with a body fashioned almost entirely from wood.

It’s quite the challenge to design an elegant electric motorcycle and effectively incorporate those cumbersome, boxy batteries—but Newron has managed to do just that with its new unnamed concept: Panels of sleek honey-hued timber cover the large cylindrical battery pack—which runs from the center of the bike toward the handlebars—while eye-catching LED lights artfully highlight wooden flourishes. A decidedly minimalist ride, the bike has a single-sided swing arm on its right-hand side and a driveshaft on the left, while the motor is tucked away neatly.

On the tech side, the bike will be fitted with ride-mode intelligence that will assess the rider’s desired destination to ensure there is sufficient power to get there (and back). Plus, it has predictive maintenance warnings to remind riders to give the bike some love.

“As the world evolves, so do we. We are constantly seeking new ways to enhance our technical and design offering to bring magic to the road and to the people,” the Newron Motors website reads.

Indeed, the motorcycle is an intriguing combination of innovative tech and natural elegance, extending the environmentally friendly engineering all the way to the bike’s materials.

Newron—which was founded in 2016 by two engineering buffs—worked with French software company Dassault Systèmes and leading microfinance group Advans to proffer the bike concept. The group plans to build 12 of the two-wheelers by 2020. Further details, like power range, overall grunt and price tag, are yet to be disclosed. In the meantime, you can check out the design journey of the first prototype below: