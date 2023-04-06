This Motorcycle Won the Isle of Man TT Last Year. Now It’s Headed to Auction.

The Irish Sea’s Isle of Man, sandwiched by Great Britain and Ireland, is perhaps most renowned for its namesake Isle of Man TT, which is among the oldest and most revered motorsport events in the world. It’s also the most dangerous, by far, requiring a mix of bravado and extreme risk-taking that you simply won’t find in any other competition anywhere else in the world.

The 2022 Isle of Man TT showcased the talents of racer Peter Hickman, who crossed the line to win the premier races—the Superbike and Senior TTs—with a motorcycle that’s now set to cross the auction block as part of the Bonhams Spring Stafford sale in England, being held April 22 and 23.

Racer Peter Hickman and his BMW M 1000 RR on the way to victory at the 2022 Isle of Man TT. Mark Sidebottom, courtesy of Bonhams.

This 2022 BMW M 1000 RR, built and prepared by Gas Monkey Garage and the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team, will add to its own legacy as it becomes the first reigning Isle of Man TT Champion bike to come up for auction. Many a TT-winning machine has been recycled to compete over multiple seasons, as they are so expensive to build in the first place, but this FHO Racing entry is different, as the team—featuring Hickman and Josh Brookes—will be fielding new 2023 iterations this year.

This 2022 BMW M 1000 RR represents the first time a reigning Isle of Man TT Champion motorcycle has come up for auction. Ryan Crawley, courtesy of Bonhams.

The bike is being offered complete with its original fairing splattered with the thousands of bugs the competition is known for, collected as Hickman took the Senior TT—a grueling 228-mile race around the legendary 37.73-mile road circuit. Needless to say, this auction lot represents an extremely rare chance to own a piece of contemporary racing history.

“In the modern era of collecting, most machines enter private collections immediately after the event. Or, with earlier bikes, their history can sometimes be lost to the annals of time or the records simply don’t exist to prove a machine’s provenance,” says Ben Walker, global head of Bonhams Motorcycles, which handles the sales of some of the finest and most important motorcycles in the world. “But with Peter’s bike, the history and significance of the machine is indisputable.”

Peter Hickman took first in both the Superbike and Senior TT races at last year’s Isle of Man TT. David Lovelady, courtesy of Bonhams.

The Peter Hickman BMW M 1000 RR is built to a full factory specification and comprises a strengthened blank-braced frame direct from BMW, a BMW factory Type 7.1 engine, Brembo brake calipers and discs, factory-specification Öhlins forks and steering damper, spare bodywork, and the Dunlop tires used for the Senior TT race. The motorcycle is expected to fetch as much as $130,000.

