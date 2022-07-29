This New Lightweight Electric Motorcycle Uses Aerospace Know-How to Reach 75 MPH

A new player has joined the EV motorcycle scrum: Irvine, Calif.-based Ryvid is leveraging the aerospace background of two principals to ensure their new Anthem stands apart from the battery-powered crowd with innovative engineering and future-forward design.

“Ryvid” was derived from a portmanteau of “rhythm” and “avid,” expressing the concept of emotion in motion. Founder and CEO Dong Tran claims an omnivorous appetite for motorcycles, which has seen everything from Ducati Monsters to Suzuki GSX-Rs pass through his garage. But the inspiration to form an electric motorcycle arose from the desire to create a package that’s lightweight and adaptable to different body types, making it maneuverable and fun to ride. Tran’s passion for taking motorcyles apart and rebuilding them led him to an inside-out understanding of what works and what doesn’t. Design experience at an eVTOL aviation startup and Icon Aircraft inform his approach to building a better two-wheeled mousetrap. Chief product officer Mike Schumann shares a similar worldview, having worked with Tran on the Icon A5, an amphibious Light Sport aircraft.

At the core of the Ryvid Anthem is a stainless-steel frame which weighs only 12 pounds, and brings total weight 240 pounds. The lightweight construction lends a minimalist look that strips the bike down to its essential functional components, which include an integrated tail section with a so-called Ergo-Easy saddle that can produce a seat height between 30 and 34 inches, accommodating a variety of body types. A removable 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery produces a top speed in excess of 75 mph, with 75 miles of range from three hours of charging at 220V, or six hours from a household plug. The swingarm-enclosed motor produces 53 ft lbs of torque, but a swappable rear gear set can send up to 250 fl lbs to the rear wheel. Key information is communicated via a 4.9-inch TFT display.

In contrast to more premium EVs from the likes of Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire brand and Zero Motorcycles, Ryvid Anthem Launch Edition is aggressively positioned with a $7,800 starting price. Included is a limited lifetime warranty on the frame, two-year warranty on the power pack, and a one-year standard motorcycle warranty. The Launch Edition is limited to 1,000 units, and the model can be pre-ordered at Ryvid.com, with deliveries slated to start in summer, 2023.