This Two-Wheeler Is a Motorcycle Shop’s Homage to a Legendary 1970s Superbike

On March 5, 1976, at the legendary Daytona Speedway, motorcycle racing entered the modern era. The famous high-banked circuit was site of the first, officially sanctioned Superbike race. The term “Superbike” was coined to describe the rapid evolution of sport motorcycles (predominantly being from the Japanese powerhouses), which possessed shocking performance and eye-watering speeds. However, it was a BMW R90/S sport touring machine, prepared by a private shop and piloted by racer Steve McLaughlin that won the prestigious 200-mile race that day, defying the odds-makers and establishing BMW—a company renowned for refined touring motorcycles—as a formidable racing threat.

Although heavily modified, McLaughlin’s race bike retained its stock production bikini fairing and striking two-tone orange and grey paint scheme (augmented by red pinstripes)—which, following the David vs. Goliath win at Daytona, became universally known as “Daytona Orange.”

San Jose BMW owner, Chris Hodgson, himself a master race tuner, pays homage to McLaughlin’s famous Daytona win with a custom in-house built—and aptly named—“Tribute Bike.” Using the new retro-styled BMW R nineT racer as a base, Hodgson and his team carefully transform the Racer into a modern replica of that famous Daytona machine.

“Rather than the usual build where the goal seems to be change as many parts as possible,” says Hodgson, “this bike is ‘change as few as possible.’” The result is a sophisticated, sharp-looking machine that aesthetically honors the past while proffering performance levels firmly planted in the present.

First, the air-cooled Boxer Twin engine receives a Big Bore Kit with larger pistons and custom head and valve work, raising displacement from 1170 cc to 1300 cc. A titanium Akrapovic exhaust system helps the modified engine breath while providing a provocative exhaust note. All told, the engine modifications gift the Tribute Bike with 15 percent more compression over stock while raising output from 93 hp to 121 hp. A handmade aluminum oil cooler shroud directs more airflow for better heat reduction. An electronic Speed Shifter is fitted, allowing clutch-less up-shifts. Aftermarket valve covers and racing oil lines round out the engine modifications.

For comfort and practicality, a custom triple clamp is fitted to allow for a taller handlebar, which provides a more relaxed riding position. Stylish spoke wheels with polished rims add a classic retro feel, while slim Euro-spec turn signals add a sleek nuance.

To capture the essence of the famous 1976 Daytona bike, the beautiful and dynamic sunburst orange and grey paint scheme is painstakingly replicated, right down to the thin red pinstripe. And for the final touch, the Tribute Bike is adorned with old school number plates sporting rider Steve McLaughlin’s signature number 83.

San Jose BMW creates a complete catalog of custom aftermarket parts to personalize customer’s motorcycles. Starting with the base concept of the Daytona Tribute Bike, customers can create their own BMW R nineT racer to suit individual taste and riding style.