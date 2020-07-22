From E-Bikes to Helmets: Selfridges’s New Cycling Shop Has Everything You Need for a Modern Ride

Selfridges has decided to switch gears and get into the e-bike game. The century-old department store just transformed its iconic Corner Shop into a cyclist’s paradise featuring all the latest and greatest two-wheelers.

Created in partnership with Smartech, the pop-up overlooks one of the busiest streets in London and is open from today until August 16. The immersive space is jampacked with futuristic, experiential tech yet still has all the charm of a vintage bike shop.

For the next two weeks, it will showcase some of the most innovative bikes and cycling equipment on the market today. Standouts include the svelte and stylish Angell e-bike (from $2,390), which weighs just over 30 pounds, the foldable Smacircle that can fit in a backpack (roughly $1,499), and the groundbreaking CAR.O.L exercise bike (approximately $3,000) that is said to give you a high-intensity workout in just 40 seconds.

The future is here – @smartechworld Bike Shop is coming to The Corner Shop in #SelfridgesLondon. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/WSWvbesYrk — Selfridges (@Selfridges) July 21, 2020

There’s also a spate of high-end electric motorcycles on offer (starting at $12,735), plus classic two-wheelers from Veloretti and Cheetah. There’s even adult- and child-sized penny-farthings up for grabs. Of course, the shop has plenty of activewear and accessories if you already have your bike and just need to pick up a new helmet or facemask. May we suggest the new Hövding airbag collar and helmet (priced at $540), which reportedly has the best shock absorption in the world.

The ever-changing Corner Shop has previously collaborated with an array of big-name luxury labels, like Burberry and Gucci, and it recently housed the coveted Air Dior. But, this could be its most popular pop-up yet as e-bike fervor continues to spread throughout the world. In fact, the Brits have bought some 1.3 million bikes during the lockdown, and that was prior to the launch of this store.

“There couldn’t be a better time to open The Bike Shop at Selfridges,” said Rob Smith, head of partnerships at Smartech. “As we emerge from lockdown, we’ve seen an increased focus on health and wellness, looking after the environment and, most importantly, safety. E-bikes speak to all these concerns, and customers can expect to find the ultimate edit of the most innovative brands of tomorrow, today.”

The Bike Shop at Selfridges will be open from July 22 to August 16.