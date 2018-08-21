5 Top Motorcycles to Cross the Block at Mecum’s Monterey Sale

August is one of our favorite times of the year—not for long summer nights or weekend barbecues, but because it’s auction season in Monterey. Not only is there a plethora of exotic cars up for bidding, but Mecum Auctions also has some stunning motorcycles ready to find new owners. Here are our top five picks—from the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom—from the 50 bikes up for bidding at Mecum’s Monterey sale.