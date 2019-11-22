The Tesla Cybertruck Is Finally Here and Elon Musk’s Unveiling Literally Shattered Expectations

A day many people thought would never come has finally arrived. After what felt like countless delays, Elon Musks’ passion project, the Tesla Cybertruck, is finally here. And while it remains to be seen whether the company’s first electric pickup can deliver on the many promises made by the tech titan, one thing’s for sure—no one’s going forget what it looks like anytime soon.

Musk unveiled the EV, which he’s previously referred to as “the coolest car I’ve ever seen,” at a special press event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. First teased at Tesla Semi’s unveiling way back in 2017, the Cybertruck was supposed to make its debut earlier this summer, but that date was pushed back to October and then finally to November 21.

It’s impossible for any discussion about the Cybertruck to begin anywhere but with its design. Since last November, Musk has made constant references to the future, cyberpunk and Blade Runner when talking about the truck. And while it’s sharp-angled, geometric aesthetic looks wildly different from anything else on the road, it also doesn’t look like something out of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi masterpiece. Rather, it looks like a vehicle out of a primitive 3-D video game meant to resemble a truck.

Of course, as plenty of Tesla stockholders are probably glad to know, there’s more to the Cybertruck than its looks. While it may not look like any pickup we’ve ever seen, its got the size and dimensions you’d expect from one. The vehicle measures a Ford F150-like 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide and 75 inches tall, has seating for six and 100 cubic feet of exterior storage. It’s also built to be tough, with a body made of ultra-hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel and “bulletproof” glass. Though, when one of Musk’s engineers came out to show off that glass’s strength by throwing a metal ball at the driver-side window, it shattered—not once but twice.

“Oh my f—ing God,” Musk said according to CNBC. “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.” So, if you’re keeping score: bullets are supposedly A-OK for Cybertruck, but it’s probably good to stay away from errant metal balls.

Musk also promised that his truck will be just as powerful as its gas-powered peers, with the ability to tow 14,000 pounds. Available in three variants—single motor rear-wheel drive, dual motor all-wheel drive and tri-motor all-wheel drive—the Cybertruck can also go from 0-to-60 mph in a just 2.9 seconds and cover a half-mile in less than 11 seconds. Additionally, the Tesla CEO promised it would be available in three battery ranges, the top of which would offer a range of 500-plus miles.

But the biggest surprise of all, though, maybe the truck’s pricing. According to Musk, the Cybertruck will start at $39,900, something no one saw coming (the top of the line tri-motor variant will cost $69,900). And while the pickup isn’t expected to roll off the assembly line until 2021, they can already be reserved for $100 through Tesla’s website.

If the Cybertruck does, in fact, come out in two years, it will be entering a more crowded electric truck field than was initially expected. Earlier this summer, Ford announced plans to offer an all-electric F-150 by the middle of the next decade while showing off a prototype capable of towing a million pounds. There are also rumors that General Motors may resurrect the defunct Hummer brand as a line of electric vehicles.

Check out more photos of the Cybertruck below: