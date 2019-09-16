This New Line of Commuter E-Bikes Will Make You Want to Leave Your Car at Home

Trek may be best known for its performance and mountain bikes, but the company has also built up an impressive array of electric bucycles over the last few years. And now the Wisconsin-based manufacturer is expanding those offerings with the Allant+ line, a new selection of e-bikes aimed specifically at urban commuters.

The Allant+ lineup consists of 10 bikes, each of which features a light-weight, high-performance Bosch motor, according to The Verge. With an integrated battery, cutting edge tech and beautiful design, the bikemaker believes the pedal-assist bikes offer enough to win over commuters and relegate their cars to the backup plan when its time to get to work each morning.

Each Allant+ e-bike boasts one of two Bosch motors. The top of the line Allant+ 9S features the Performance Line Speed motor, which provides a boost of up to 28 mph (the 8 and 8s models feature the smaller Performance Line CX, which provides a 20 mph boost). While the mid-drive motor doesn’t have any throttle power, it does offer better balance. The motor is powered by a 625 kWh (the 8 models sport a 500Wh battery), the longest range that Bosch offers, and includes a 12-speed Shimano XT/SLX drivetrain and a powerful four-piston hydraulic disc brake system. A second battery can can be added to the down tube to increase the range.

While the integrated battery makes clear that you’re riding an e-bike, the Allant+’s subtle and sleek styling means you have nothing to be ashamed of. The frame is constructed from Trek’s own patented OCLV carbon material, which keeps the bike’s weight down to a surprisingly light 51.5 lbs. Additional features include a Lync front and rear lighting system, fender and a rear rack. There’s also a phone holder, so you can tracks your speed, assist levels, power usage, location and more via Bosch’s COBI smartphone app.

Three Allant+ models are currently available, each with either a diamond or step-through frame. The 8 starts at $3,999.99, the 8S at $4,299.99 and the 9.9S at $5,999.99. If that price seems steep, it’s because of Trek’s warranty and vast network of repair shops to utilize in case you need one.

Check out more photos of the bike below: