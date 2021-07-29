This Supercharged 200 HP Triumph Was Custom-Tuned to Be the World’s Fastest Bonnie Bobber

It’s hard to believe that Triumph’s 1,200 cc Bonneville Bobber could get any more powerful, but leave it to Thornton Hundred Motorcycles. The British outfit, which specializes in bespoke bikes and accessories, just unveiled a tuned Bonnie Bobber that’s even more beastly than the original.

Allow us to introduce you to what the shop’s calling the WFB. (Yes, that’s short for the World’s Fastest Bobber.) The brainchild of Thornton Hundred’s leader Jody Millhouse, the high-octane two-wheeler has been tuned to the nth degree and can reportedly reach around 170 mph at full tilt.

That’s all thanks to a revamped plant. The Bonnie Bobber’s 1.2-liter parallel-twin engine has been bolstered with a Rotrex C15 supercharger and dry nitrous-oxide injection. This potent setup can produce 200 hp, according to Thornton, and push the bike to 130 mph to cover a quarter-mile in just 10.49 seconds. With a shot of nitro, the bike can rocket to a breakneck 170 mph. For context, Triumph’s cruiser can churn out 77 horses and reach 93 mph at full throttle.

WATCH

All that grunt is balanced by an upgraded suspension, a new Ohlins fork and revamped Brembo monobloc brakes. The chassis, meanwhile, has been treated to the shop’s signature wide wheel conversion, with billet hubs and spoked Excel rims housing thick sport tires.

As with all of Thornton Hundred’s builds, there is an emphasis on craftsmanship. The Bobber sports a bespoke, hand-built exhaust system, a hand-stitched seat and a distinct, dual-tone livery by UK paint specialist Image Design Custom.

“The paint job had to be as prestigious as the title—it’s not every day you can call a Triumph bobber the Worlds Fastest Bobber,” Thornton Hundred exec Conor Whelan told Robb Report via email. “It had to stand out. Everything from the speed, sound and signature Thornton Hundred wide wheel kit accounts for itself.”

The catch is that the WFB is currently limited to just one. Riders can, however, buy some of the parts, such as the radiator guard and number plate mounts, to live out the fantasy in appearance if nothing else. You can also see the bike in action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed via the video above. Stand out, indeed.

Check out more photos below: