Triumph Unveils a Bond-Inspired Motorcycle to Celebrate Its Cameo in ‘No Time to Die’

When it comes to modes of transportation, James Bond may be best known for his taste in cars. However, if Triumph has anything to say about it, motorcycles might just unseat their four-wheeled cousins.

Though No Time to Die––the latest installment of the Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s last––was postponed as the novel coronavirus grew into a pandemic, anticipation for the film keeps building ahead of its November release. In one of the movie’s blockbuster action sequences, Craig’s Bond rides a Triumph bike while performing some spectacular stunts along the way. To commemorate its involvement in the movie, Triumph is launching a Bond Edition of its Scrambler 1200.

Limited to only 250 examples and only 30 available for US customers, the production run has already completely sold out. And it’s not difficult to see why. Based on the Scrambler XE, this model runs on a 1200cc engine capable of producing 89 horsepower with 81.1 ft lbs of torque. It has a durable tubular steel frame with an aluminum cradle and an exterior worthy of an international spy.

Every Bond Edition motorcycle has a unique billet riser clamp with laser-etched, unique edition numbering and will be presented with a special Bond Handover Pack. This includes a numbered certificate of authenticity hand-signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor and a premium backpack. Truly limited-edition, it has an exclusive Bond design scheme that includes premium 007 branding and details not available on any other model from the brand. Even the leather seat is embroidered with the hero’s numerical logo.

All in all, it’s a fitting tribute to the end of Craig’s stint as the world’s most famous spy. Indeed, the blacked-out elements––including the rear mudguard, grab rail, sump guard and infills, front forks, high value engine badges with gold accents and black powder-coated swingarm––mirror the darker tone of the recent films and looking painfully cool at the same time.

See No Time to Die in theaters on November 25th and take a look at more photos of the motorcycle below: