Triumph Motorcycles Unveils Its First Electric Bike, the Trekker GT

Triumph initially built its brand on bicycles in the 1880s, branching into motorcycles at the turn of the last century. Now it appears the British manufacturer has gone back to its roots, at least partially, with the Trekker GT, Triumph’s debut in the e-bike market.

It’s hardly surprising that Triumph has moved into this realm. Yamaha has been in it for some time, and more traditional motorcycle makers are sure to do the same. After all, e-bikes are by far the quickest growing segment in modern cycling, with advances coming thick and fast in the past five or so years as battery life, electric motor performance, frame technology and, importantly, aesthetics, blend together in a compelling format for the modern rider.

Priced starting at $3,750, the Trekker GT has an elegant, street-focused design presented in Triumph’s Matte Silver Ice and Matte Jet Black color scheme, one found on its motorcycle range. Mounted to the alloy frame is a 250W Shimano Steps DU-E6100 pedal-assist motor mated to a Shimano BT-8035 Integrated 504Wh battery. The result is 44 ft lbs of available torque and 10 gears at your call. Triumph claims the package will get you around 90 miles on a single charge, in a bike weighing about 53 pounds.

Triumph has enlisted a Rockshox Paragon Silver TurnKey fork—with 65 mm of travel—to aid in road comfort while the bike rides on Schwalbe Energizer Plus Performance GreenGuard 650b rubber. As for accessories, the Trekker GT offers LED lighting, full-length black mud guards, a pannier rack for strapping luggage and a 270 mm U-lock, chain and ground anchor to make it extra difficult for snaky hands to carry it off.

Triumph has also partnered with its fellow Brits at Muc-Off, the company responsible for some of the best motorcycle and bicycle cleaning products in the industry, to create a Trekker-specific cleaning kit to keep the electric two-wheeler in top shape.