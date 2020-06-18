Quantcast
Triumph Motorcycles Unveils Its First Electric Bike, the Trekker GT

Starting at $3,750, the battery-powered bicycle will have 44 ft lbs of torque and a range of roughly 90 miles.

A prototype of the Trekker GT electric bicycle from Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. Photo: Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Triumph initially built its brand on bicycles in the 1880s, branching into motorcycles at the turn of the last century. Now it appears the British manufacturer has gone back to its roots, at least partially, with the Trekker GT, Triumph’s debut in the e-bike market.

A prototype of the Trekker GT electric bicycle from Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

A prototype of the Trekker GT electric bicycle from Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.  Photo: Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

It’s hardly surprising that Triumph has moved into this realm. Yamaha has been in it for some time, and more traditional motorcycle makers are sure to do the same. After all, e-bikes are by far the quickest growing segment in modern cycling, with advances coming thick and fast in the past five or so years as battery life, electric motor performance, frame technology and, importantly, aesthetics, blend together in a compelling format for the modern rider.

A prototype of the Trekker GT electric bicycle from Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

The Trekker GT’s alloy frame, battery and motor contribute to an overall weight of 53 pounds.  Photo: Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Priced starting at $3,750, the Trekker GT has an elegant, street-focused design presented in Triumph’s Matte Silver Ice and Matte Jet Black color scheme, one found on its motorcycle range. Mounted to the alloy frame is a 250W Shimano Steps DU-E6100 pedal-assist motor mated to a Shimano BT-8035 Integrated 504Wh battery. The result is 44 ft lbs of available torque and 10 gears at your call. Triumph claims the package will get you around 90 miles on a single charge, in a bike weighing about 53 pounds.

A prototype of the Trekker GT electric bicycle from Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Triumph’s e-bike will carry a 250W Shimano pedal-assist motor mated to a 504Wh battery.  Photo: Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Triumph has enlisted a Rockshox Paragon Silver TurnKey fork—with 65 mm of travel—to aid in road comfort while the bike rides on Schwalbe Energizer Plus Performance GreenGuard 650b rubber. As for accessories, the Trekker GT offers LED lighting, full-length black mud guards, a pannier rack for strapping luggage and a 270 mm U-lock, chain and ground anchor to make it extra difficult for snaky hands to carry it off.

A prototype of the Trekker GT electric bicycle from Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

The Rockshox Paragon Silver TurnKey fork provides 65 mm of travel.  Photo: Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Triumph has also partnered with its fellow Brits at Muc-Off, the company responsible for some of the best motorcycle and bicycle cleaning products in the industry, to create a Trekker-specific cleaning kit to keep the electric two-wheeler in top shape.

