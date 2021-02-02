Strapped for Cash, the UK’s National Motorcycle Museum Will Raffle 3 Triumph Bikes

The UK’s National Motorcycle Museum needs help. And, if you live in Great Britain, lending a helping hand just might score you a motorcycle.

The museum, like so many others around the world right, finds itself in dire financial straits as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns. In an attempt to raise money that will keep the institution viable over the next few months, it is selling raffle tickets for three Triumph motorcycles.

Located in the West Midlands, the National Motorcycle museum is home to the world’s largest collection of British motorcycles, with more than 1000 bikes from over 170 manufacturers. Despite this, the museum recently learned that it had been turned down for a grant from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund. Because of that, the institution is well short of the more than $680,000 it will need to fully reopen once government restrictions have been lifted. Though it has raised about a third of that amount, that’s only enough to operate a couple of days a week. To make up for the shortfall, the museum has decided to launch the “Museum Triumph Over Adversity Recovery Appeal Raffle.”

And for bike obsessives, the prizes are none too shabby. First prize is a 2021 Trident 660cc motorcycle, the eagerly anticipated reboot of one of the brand’s most beloved bikes of the 1960s and ‘70s. Up next, is a single-owner 1978 Triumph Trident T160 750cc with low mileage. And finally, there’s a freshly restored 1956 Triumph Tiger T100 500cc.

Tickets for the raffle run £6 each (or $8.20) and are sold in multiples of two, according to the museum website. Unfortunately, due to the country’s gambling regulations, they’re only available to UK residents. But, if you’d like to pitch in and help the National Motorcycle Museum anyway, much-needed donations can be made through its website. Tickets will be drawn on Friday, June 25.