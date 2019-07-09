Venier Custom Reimagines the 60’s-Era Moto Guzzi Nuovo Falcone for 2020

A once-overlooked Moto Guzzi bike is getting a new life.

Brooklyn-based Venier Customs latest project is modern-day update of the Nuovo Falcone, a motorcycle the Italian company once made for the country’s army before eventually selling it to civilians in the late ‘60s.

Dubbed the VX Falcone, the bike is based on the Nuovo Falcone Militare edition. Despite the model being more than a half-century old (and not as popular as some of its siblings), Venier found one that had only had 435 miles on it and several of its original parts were still in working order, according to Bike Exif.

But why play around with the Falcone rather than Moto Guzzi’s more famous V7?

According to company founder Steve Vernier, the reason is simple. “The engine, that crazy the single cylinder,” he told Robb Report over the phone. “I was just wondering how the motorcycle could be redesigned now—if Moto Guzzi was going to do it now—and that’s basically what we did. … They don’t make them like that anymore.”

Vernier channeled his passion for the “beautiful” 500 cc engine to completely rebuild it. He added an electric starter and new wiring harness, and installing new seals and gaskets. Then, he trimmed the bike of unneeded brackets and shortened the subframe, but kept its front fork, wheels and drum brakes. From there he added a set of rear shocks, along with a custom aluminum fuel tank, seat pan, side panels, fenders and an exhaust header with a blacked-out Mass Moto muffler.

The VX Falcone’s foot and hand controls are all original, though the rest of the cock pit, including a hand-built aluminum dashboard that’s equipped with GPS, is new and custom. It also features dirtbike handle bars from with Biltwell Inc. grips, a custom-built headlight bucket with LED lights and turn signals. To top it all off, the entire bike is finished with a stealthy grey and matte black paint job, the only other color coming coming courtesy of a gold Venier logo. The results, we think, speak for themselves.

