Verge Motorcycles’ Newest Electric Bike Has a Hubless Rear Wheel—With Its Own Engine

If you think you’ve seen every permutation of motorcycle design, Verge’s newest bike is here to disabuse you of that notion.

The Finland-based motorcycle builder is launching the TS, an electric model designed by Teemu Saukkio with futuristic looks that are straight out of a sci-fi flick. The sleek roadster has a laundry list of impressive specs but none more striking than its hubless rear wheel—and an attendant 80kW motor concealed within the wheel rim. That bonkers combination allows this bike to operate sans belt or chain drive thereby allowing the body to store a larger battery.

The battery pack is capable of charging to 100 percent in four hours with its onboard unit or much speedier 50 minutes with the use of a fast charger. Its power reserves mean it can travel a substantial 124 miles while on the highway or 186 miles when navigating urban traffic. And if you ever want to put its engine to the test, it can produce a robust 737 lb-ft of torque and zip from 0-60 in under four seconds with a top speed of 111mph.

Though the TS is a radical design that departs from just about every other model in its class, it still relies on some tried and true elements. For example, it has an Ohlins-designed suspension and a Brembo braking system. And its tires can be replaced via conventional means without requiring specialized equipment exclusive to the company.

Soft launched at the beginning of 2019 under the name RMK E2, this model has improved upon that initial design. Its hubless technology isn’t exactly new––concept bikes built by Swiss designer Franco Sbarro featured them as far back as the ’80s––but the TS brings the idea to fruition like never before.

For those looking to bring one home, a $2,100 deposit is required for preorder with the finished product ringing up at about $27,113 at current exchange.