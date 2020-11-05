The Voxan Wattman Hits 254 MPH to Become the World’s Fastest Electric Motorcycle

The Voxan Wattman was always intended to be a record-breaker. The blistering electric motorcycle was developed with the sole purpose of setting a new land speed record, and it’s well-exceeded expectations. The 362 hp rocket just claimed no less than 11 new FIM records with six-time motorcycle racing world champion Max Biaggi in the saddle.

The zero-emissions speedster was initially slated to soar across the Salar de Uyuni salt flat in July of 2021, but the plan was pushed forward and tweaked because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The team opted to tear it up in France instead and completed the run at the Châteauroux airfield last weekend.

The ex-MotoGP racer successfully steered the lightning-quick two-wheeler down a scarily short 2.17-mile runway to make moto history. Propelled by a powerful 362 hp (270 kW) Mercedes Formula E race car engine, the bike peaked at a top speed of 231 mph (372 km) and set just shy of a dozen records in the process. It’s now officially the fastest electric motorcycle in the world.

Across the three days, the Wattman raced in two different configurations: a partially streamlined version (above) and a non-streamlined naked version which sports no fairing (top). This meant the bike could claim victory in more categories. The first big record was set for the “partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300 kg (661 lb)” class. This was owned by Ryuji Tsuruta and the Mobitec EV-02A e-bike, which hit 204 mph at Bonneville last year. Biaggi shattered this and flew to 228.05 mph.

The team then dropped the fairing and tackled the same run with the non-streamlined version of the bike. This time, the Wattman won the team a two-way average of 217.14 mph, with an indicated 231 mph top speed that blew Biaggi’s socks off.

“These records make me a happy man,” the moto legend said after the race. “I’m proud of the team and delighted to bring these titles back to Monaco!”

The team was actually chasing 12 records over the weekend but officially chalked up 11. Seven of the records did not have anything to beat so Biaggi snapped them up automatically.

Voxan says it plans to take on more records until the end of 2022.

You can check out the nine other records below:

¼ mile, flying start, partially streamlined: 394.45 km/h (245.10 mph)—no previous record

¼ mile, flying start, non-streamlined: 357.19 km/h (221.95 mph)—no previous record

1 km, flying start, partially streamlined: 386.35 km/h (240.07 mph—previous record: 329.31 km/h (204.62 mph)

¼ mile, standing start, non-streamlined: 126.20 km/h (78.42 mph)—no previous record

¼ mile, standing start, partially streamlined: 127.30 km/h (79.10 mph)—previous record: 87.16 km/h (54.16 mph)

1 km, standing start, non-streamlined: 185.56 km/h (115.30 mph)—no previous record

1 km, standing start, partially streamlined: 191.84 km/h (119.20 mph)—previous record: 122.48 km/h (76.11 mph)

1 mile, standing start, non-streamlined: 222.82 km/h (138.45 mph)—no previous record

1 mile, standing start, partially streamlined: 225.01 km/h (139.81 mph)—no previous record