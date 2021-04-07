This New Electric Café Racer Has 143 Miles of Range and Only Takes 2 Hours to Charge

Yatri Motorcycles has just pulled the curtain on a café racer of the future. The Nepalese startup’s new electric motorcycle, Project Zero, pairs clean, contemporary design with state-of-the-art tech to please the eco-conscious riders of today.

The battery-powered bike was first unveiled in prototype form back in late 2019. After a near two-year wait, the electrifying production model is finally here. The two-wheeler has a striking retro-futuristic aesthetic and is centered around a Chromoly steel trellis frame. The front sports a 43mm fully adjustable inverted fork, while the rear packs an adjustable nitrogen-charged mono-shock. Elsewhere, Project Zero is equipped with a single-piece tail and “tank” cover, aluminum rims laced to billet hubs and carbon fiber fenders.

Of course, the real pièce de résistance is the electric powertrain. According to Yatri, the 8kWh battery pack provides a generous 143 miles of true range and can be fully re-juiced in just two hours thanks to the bike’s onboard charger. The battery is also neatly hidden under a cover to keep it from drawing any unnecessary attention.

The electric motor, meanwhile, produces 64 horses and 479 ft lbs of twist. This gives the bike, which has a fighting weight of roughly 420 lbs, the ability to soar from zero to 37 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 87 mph. Stopping is no issue, either: The bike features Brembo brakes paired with Warner Borg e-braking.

To ensure you’re wired into what matters, a 7-inch digital display replaces the traditional gauges and tachometers. The bike is also fitted with cutting-edge sensors, built-in 4G connectivity for navigation and remote keyless ignition. Project Zero also comes with its own app, which is compatible with Android and iOS and can be used to schedule on-demand services or roadside assistance. Rounding out the futuristic touches is the integrated rear indicators and bar-end LED front signals that communicate the rider’s intentions in style.

In addition to the flagship e-bike, Yatri says it’s working on establishing charging infrastructure across Nepal to give riders even more freedom. The Kathmandu-based company hasn’t yet disclosed how much the down payment for Project Zero will be, nor if the bike can be shipped to the US, but it will be available for preorder come April 23. And if you just can’t wait to hear more, there’s now a regular newsletter dedicated to the bike to keep you updated.

Check out more renders of Project Zero below: