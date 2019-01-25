Beauty High: Cannabis Is the Next Big Trend in Luxury Beauty

Riding the wave of the cannabis craze hitting the beauty industry, luxury retailers are taking note and feeding the demands with upscale products for its cliental.

Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is the latest to hop on board the CBD train with the announcement that it will now offer a range of high-end balms, lotions, soaps, oils, serums, and masks from brands including Sagely Naturals, Cannuka, Cannabliss Organic, Code of Harmony, and Ildi Pekar.

Other retailers to follow suit on the high-end CBD spectrum include Sephora, Net-a-porter, and Goop.

Why such a rage for CBD? In addition to reducing stress and offering pain-relieving elements, CBD (short for cannabidiol and derived from the cannabis without the high-inducing element of THC) beauty products have been known to reduce redness, irritation, acne, and much more. “Cannabis beauty brands are becoming increasingly popular, and CBD products are the next big thing in beauty,” says Kim D’Angelo, beauty buyer for Neiman Marcus, on why the retailer decided to enter into that space.

Brands are focusing on the luxury scope specifically by using upscale ingredients like organic avocado, jojoba, and safflower oils, and focusing on proper packaging to appeal to the upscale consumer. As the interest in CBD products continues to increase, we can only imagine more stores are planning their launch into the cannabis space.