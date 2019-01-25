Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.

Beauty High: Cannabis Is the Next Big Trend in Luxury Beauty

High-end retailers debut luxury CBD beauty products.

By on January 24, 2019
detail of dropper with CBD oil on wood background, Cannabis Oil - medical marijuana concept; Shutterstock ID 1069841510 Photo: Shutterstock / Lesterman

Riding the wave of the cannabis craze hitting the beauty industry, luxury retailers are taking note and feeding the demands with upscale products for its cliental.

Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is the latest to hop on board the CBD train with the announcement that it will now offer a range of high-end balms, lotions, soaps, oils, serums, and masks from brands including Sagely Naturals, Cannuka, Cannabliss Organic, Code of Harmony, and Ildi Pekar.

Other retailers to follow suit on the high-end CBD spectrum include Sephora, Net-a-porter, and Goop.

Cannabliss, Lord Jones, and Vertly CBD products.

Cannabliss Organic, Lord Jones, and Vertly CBD products.  Photo: Courtesy of Cannabliss, Lord Jones, Vertly

Why such a rage for CBD? In addition to reducing stress and offering pain-relieving elements, CBD (short for cannabidiol and derived from the cannabis without the high-inducing element of THC) beauty products have been known to reduce redness, irritation, acne, and much more. “Cannabis beauty brands are becoming increasingly popular, and CBD products are the next big thing in beauty,” says Kim D’Angelo, beauty buyer for Neiman Marcus, on why the retailer decided to enter into that space.

Brands are focusing on the luxury scope specifically by using upscale ingredients like organic avocado, jojoba, and safflower oils, and focusing on proper packaging to appeal to the upscale consumer. As the interest in CBD products continues to increase, we can only imagine more stores are planning their launch into the cannabis space.

