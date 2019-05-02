Turn Off Your Phone, Log Out of Your Email and Get Your Life Back

Feeling stressed? Blame it on your email. Researchers have begun issuing health warnings. “Unless we live in unusually extreme situations such as war zones, for example,” a report in Psychology Today noted, “our life doesn’t usually have frequent and sequential stressors thrown at us.” At least it didn’t until 1971, when the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET), a creation of the U.S. Defense Department, sent the first rudimentary email. Had we only known.

Each time you decide to check your email, your body responds with a fight-or-flight response that has evolved over millennia. As you reach for your device, your brain anticipates that something may be prowling in your inbox, ready to leap out and pounce. This triggers your body’s built-in alarm system, notifying your adrenal glands to make more cortisol, your body’s main stress hormone. Your heart rate and blood pressure rise. Within seconds, you are gloriously prepared to respond to the challenges that lurk within your inbox—a pesky request from a client, a less than stellar sales report, or your interior designer’s estimate for a new marble bathroom.

If you checked email just once a day, the jolt to your system might help you defuse the incoming explosives—because, let’s face it, email is an ingenious system of pushing one person’s responsibilities off onto another. But many of us are inundated with hundreds of emails daily, working in environments that encourage constant monitoring, immediate response and 24-7 engagement. Such exposure sends cortisol levels yo-yoing throughout the day.

“The habits we develop, the emotional reactions we have to messages and the unwritten organizational etiquette around emails combine into a toxic source of stress which could be negatively impacting our productivity and well-being,” said Dr. Richard MacKinnon, a researcher with Britain’s Future Work Centre, after conducting a study of 2,000 workers across a variety of industries that was presented in 2016 with the British Psychological Society.

Another concern—especially, perhaps, for parents of teenagers (or anyone who’s ever been a teen)—the bodily email chain reaction also impacts human emotional intelligence. Psychology Today reports that when the stress response is triggered, the part of our brain that responds with anxiety or fear—the amygdala—takes over. This weakens our ability to use a more evolved part of our brain, the pre-frontal cortex, which allows adults to think logically and make rational choices once they emerge from adolescence.