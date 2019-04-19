How These Medical Centers Beat the “Revolving Door” of Healthcare with a Wellness-Oriented Approach

This isn’t exactly your standard doctor’s office visit, but then again, Berzin doesn’t talk like most doctors either. She’s the founder and CEO of Parsley Health, a membership-based medical center that opened its New York flagship in January with the goal of combining traditional medicine with cutting-edge diagnostic testing and wellness best practices for an integrative new approach to health care.

A few years ago, during her medical training at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Berzin began to notice what she calls the “revolving door” of healthcare. “Patients traditionally aren’t given enough time to explain their health concerns to their doctors, diagnostic tests are limited and the solution is often a prescription for another pill, rather than an attempt to get to the root cause of the condition,” she says. “I wanted to bridge the gap between medicine and wellness overall.”

If it sounds like Berzin is on a crusade, it’s because she is. The MD, who received her degree from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons and also is trained as a yoga and meditation instructor, wants to solve the short-comings of a system that has made the United States one of the unhealthiest developed countries in the world. According to a study published by the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. health-care system ranked last out of 11 industrialized nations, including Australia, Switzerland, Canada and the UK, with respect to quality of care, access to medical facilities, efficiency and healthy living.

Moreover, most health-insurance models incentivize doctors to see more patients for less time to maximize profits—and shorter consultations have been consistently linked to poorer patient health. A 2017 study by the medical journal BMJ Open reported that most doctors average just above 20 minutes per patient visit.

Parsley’s memberships, which range from $150 to $250 per month, include as many as eight annual doctor visits and eight annual health-coach sessions that combine everything from diagnostic testing and physician recommendations to dietary guidance and wellness protocols. Programs are monitored for progress whether they’re designed to treat illness or fatigue, weight issues or injury.

And it’s all done in spaces that look nothing like the sterile doctors’ offices we’ve grown accustomed to: In the welcome lounge, supplements line one wall, while an open kitchen for culinary workshops lines another; examination rooms are decorated with midcentury modern furniture and colorful artwork.

Parsley isn’t alone. Just a few blocks from Berzin’s new flagship is another health-and-wellness start-up, the Well. Scheduled to open in late spring in a 13,000-square-foot space, it will combine exhaustive wellness offerings (including a 10-treatment-room spa and organic restaurant) with a roster of respected specialists who cover the spectrum, from integrative physicians to a head of Chinese medicine and a director of mindful movement.

And then there’s the Silicon Valley version of health-care membership called Forward, which was founded by former employees of Google and Uber, and combines the spartan aesthetics of an Apple store with cutting-edge technologies such as a 3-D body scanner that produces biometric data and a Siri-like screen that “listens” to patient exam visits to present relevant studies, statistics and other research findings in real time. Launched in San Francisco in 2017, Forward now has six locations, including three in Los Angeles and two in New York.