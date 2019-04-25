Three High-End Skincare Products That Actually Work

Offerings from La Prairie, Dior and 111SKIN.

In our endless quest for smoother, suppler, more radiant skin, we’ve been known to succumb to fleeting fads and unconventional treatments (sometimes against our better judgement). More often than not, the results aren’t quite as promised. But a few of the latest offerings from some top-notch brands have caught our attention. Backed by serious science and packed with rare ingredients, these three are worth a try.

After two years of R&D, the Swiss brand La Prairie has unveiled Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion ($655), the first step in its Platinum Rare skincare regimen. It’s formulated with collagen-boosting platinum peptide and potent detoxifying ingredients to refine the skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines, promoting a smoother, more radiant surface. After several weeks using it, my serums and creams were more easily absorbed, and my skin felt softer and more hydrated. (The bottle’s luminescent amethyst color is pretty vanity-worthy, too.)

The latest results-driven product from Dr. Yannis Alexandrides’s 111SKIN laboratory in London is the Celestial Black Diamond Multi-Acid Accelerated Peel ($350). Using his 20 years of experience as a cosmetic surgeon and collaborating with space scientists, Alexandrides formulates treatments that induce the skin’s own reparative process. The peel delivers natural fruit acids that break down dead cells, and black diamond particles and rose quartz help brighten and plump the skin’s surface. The results were noticeable: It left my skin feeling tighter and reduced the overall appearance of wrinkles.