The Secret to Looking Younger Is Less Invasive Than You Think

A quick scroll through Instagram these days reveals no shortage of beauty-treatment experiments taking place, with some as simple as women sharing a Friday night at home with a sheet mask, to a session at the derm’s office with the ever-popular (and terrifying looking) vampire facial. But is more really more when it comes to skincare? After years of trying aggressive treatments in search of eternal youth, there seems to be more experts leaning toward a less invasive approach to get that glow. One such expert on the cusp of this changing beauty arc is Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skincare Collection. Her approach nods toward less is more, and with a roster of celebrity clients in her rolodex, she’s become one of the most trusted beauty gurus in the business. “With so much information out there people do tend to overdo it,” says Vargas. “I think over-peeling, overusing too many actives can make the skin upset with us. Not everything is good universally for all people of all skin types. I tell clients to listen to their own instincts when it comes to their skin—if something feels wrong, it usually is wrong.”

Vargas’s approach falls on the less aggressive end of the spectrum when it comes to her client’s skin. “I think ever since I became an esthetician in the ’90s there has been a push toward aggressive treatments,” she says. “When I opened my own salon in 2006, I knew that I wanted to focus on teaching women we could strive to be the best version of ourselves by doing things in a noninvasive way.”

At the recent Golden Globe Awards, Vargas helped prep many of the nominees for the red carpet with her Supernova facial, a $325 anti-aging treatment that uses microcurrents and cryotherapy to increase skin circulation, oxygenation, and drainage, resulting in a downtime-free glow. “The reason I use noninvasive treatments in my salon is that I truly believe it’s the right path to real beauty. Every woman I know will tell you that real beauty comes from how we feel about ourselves, not from what people tell us,” she says. “My focus has been and will always remain on restoring confidence. I preach to people every day that there is no magic solution—anyone can achieve the skin they want by doing the steps every day.”

Another increasingly popular signature treatment she swears by is infrared light—also completely downtime-free. “LED light therapy uses red and infrared light to reduce inflammation, build collagen, and speed the healing of the body. My patented LED light bed gives a client a full-body treatment of healing LED. We usually combine the bed with a detoxifying peel on the face and finish with oxygen. It’s a proven technology that reduces inflammation, speeds the healing of the body by 300 percent, increases collagen production, and corrects damage to the surface of the skin. The results are truly incredible.”

Vargas says that the other essential part of the equation is that beauty really does start from the inside, so she puts her clients on a protocol that combines good nutrition with customized noninvasive technologies for each individual client. “The results are a beautiful vibrant look that keeps people guessing about your age.”