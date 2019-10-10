Tired of the Wellness Noise? This Bali Resort Cuts Through the Din With Mindfulness Practices That Actually Work

But when Mias arrived she discovered a problem. Though the resort was beautiful, Oldham’s plan was an obvious mistake. “This was an area that had spa hotels everywhere; the competition was amazing,” Mias recalls. “If this property was going to succeed, it needed to be something more.” So she went back to Hong Kong and told Oldham to scrap his idea—she had a better one—and for the next year, she built the business model for a new retreat where the programming would be more holistic than that of the typical yoga resort or spa. “I wanted to provide an experience where guests would really achieve something lasting,” she says. “And if you really want to create change, it has to happen through transformation of the mind and the way we think.”

Thus, Revīvō was born. It’s a new type of wellness retreat in which mindfulness leads the way, whether you want to lose weight, sleep better, get healthier or de-stress. From the time you wake up until you go to bed, every experience comes with mindfulness training that, Mias says, “reminds us to be 100 percent present in our lives.” Turns out, thinking only about the present—not our worries for the future or our anxieties about the past—takes a lot of practice: Before a spa treatment, guests may mix their own botanicals, pondering the smell and texture as they do it; before meals, they may meditate on the value of the food they’re about to eat; and before bed, a “brain-drain” notebook helps guests clear their minds of distractions. The repetition connects the process of each ritual to its positive effects and, Mias hopes, creates habits that guests take back to their everyday lives for long-standing change.