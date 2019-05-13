How Stem Cell Science Saved One Woman’s Feet From Stiletto Disaster

Deborah Calmeyer used to be “that New Yorker.” “I had six-inch Louboutins in every color and carried around flats in my bag,” she says. She was wearing a pair of those heels over a decade ago when she tumbled down a flight of stairs at a Manhattan restaurant, sending her to the hospital for X-rays that revealed a bone chip on her toe. Physical therapy treatments ensued.

It was the kind of injury that urbanites accustomed to narrow stairwells and unexpected street gaps fear, and one that Calmeyer was quick to fix—or so she thought.

Five years ago, she was wearing flesh-colored Louboutin heels during a 20-minute speech at New York’s Norwood Club when her toe gave out. “Those were the shoes that killed me,” she says. They were also the pair that led her on a global search for someone who could fix a pain that had become intolerable—so bad that she could hardly walk a city block in sneakers.

As the founder and CEO of the safari outfitter Roar Africa, Calmeyer travels to Africa five times a year, so she sought help from two different surgeons there, both of whom told her the cartilage between her big toe and her foot had disintegrated, leaving the toe bone to brush up against the foot bone. There was a possible fix with surgery, but she would spend months in a wheelchair and would never be able to wear heels again—a prognosis she might have accepted if she were 70, but she was 40. Two surgeons in New York gave her the same prognosis. She resorted to getting cortisone shots in her toe so that she could wear tiny heels on occasion—an option that proved dangerous and painful in its own right. She became determined to find an alternative to a surgery that would mean wearing flats forever.