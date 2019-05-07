These 7 High-Tech Products Claim to Revolutionize Modern Motherhood. But Are They All They’re Cracked Up to Be?

It’s one of parenthood’s oldest clichés: Dad stoops over the bassinet, desperate to hear if baby’s breathing. There’s also the one about the sleepless mom resorting to extremes (like running the blowdryer for an hour or bouncing with her infant on a yoga ball until her legs burn) to get baby to sleep. Or the tale of the bleary-eyed parents showing up to the pediatrician convinced their little one has contracted a rare disease. The neuroses of new parents are predictable, pervasive and consistent over generations—a combination that, in 2019-speak, screams “disruption.”

If your mental image of new parenthood is some sepia-toned hearkening to ye olde maternal intuition, heads up: Tech is attempting to tackle all of the new parent’s anxieties. The $300 Owlet Smart Sock monitors baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels and sends parents a phone alert if those measures fall outside predetermined parameters.

The $40 Kinsa Smart Ear thermometer and its app tell a parent not just whether baby has a temperature but also—via big-data synchronization—which viruses are going around the neighborhood. The $1,295 Snoo Smart Sleeper, a bassinet with a swaddle insert, rocking motion and white noise that are meant to mimic the womb, rocks your kid to sleep. If she wakes, built-in microphones detect her whimpers and amp up the bed’s swaying by as many as four levels—meaning that if the Snoo can’t settle baby, she probably needs to be fed, burped or changed.

But wait, there’s more: Bulky breast pumps are no match for the nearly unnoticeable $499 Willow wearable breast pump, whose quiet wireless bra inserts theoretically allow Mom to pump breast milk while eating dinner with friends or running a meeting. The Nanit enables parents to livestream baby in high definition, monitor the nursery’s temperature and humidity and analyze real-time stats on the infant’s sleep efficiency—all in the name of eight (or more) hours a night.

And the $130 Hatch Baby Grow changing pad and smart scale tracks the tot’s weight gain and makes a record of each diaper change, so mom can see if he’s on track to be a star offensive lineman (and whether his, er, outgoings are above or below average).