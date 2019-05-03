Architect Bill Bensley on the Importance of Eco-Conscious Travel and Hospitality

As an architect, however, I work with developers who, for the most part, have a very shortsighted vision of the future. I recently revisited the Maldives, where I built a resort in 2005, and found that they have to constantly—24-7—suck sand off the seabed through a huge pipe and then distribute it to the beaches. That’s not sustainable— it’s merely staving off the inevitable. In all my experience on this island nation, nobody speaks of the future—almost like global warming doesn’t exist.

Are the margins that good? Yes, for now. Developers are only concerned about the “payback period”: If a hotel can recoup its cost and pay its debt in seven years, then the rest is cream and everyone is happy. The islands will take longer than that to sink, so why bother ourselves with the stress? But those rows and rows of overwater bungalows are actually creating the slums of the future. Remember Waterworld?