How Chelsea Miller Became One of NYC’s Most In-Demand Knife Makers

When Chelsea Miller moved to New York, she had no intention of making knives—she wanted to be an actress. “I had been living there for a number of years and had an okay career,” says the Vermont native. “But I was dissatisfied. I wanted to work all the time; I wanted to be creating art all the time. Waiting for opportunities just wasn’t my style.”

Her father’s illness took Miller back home to the Northeast Kingdom, where she was able to re-center and return to her roots. She discovered that fooling around in the family workshop therapeutic, and began creating handmade knives that were both functional objects and works of art, made from natural materials that were entirely personal to her. “Growing up, my father used horses instead of a tractor to log the land,” she says. “When I came back, he let me use a lot of scrap material, including horseshoe rasps, which I absolutely fell in love with. They’ve since become my material of choice.”

She brought the technique back to the big city, where she opened a workshop just steps from her kitchen door in Brooklyn. Here, Miller carves and sands knife handles out of spalted apple and maple wood from her family’s farm, where she also gathers the horseshoe rasps, forging them into blades. The rasps are made from high-carbon steel—great for a knife blade, because it holds a good edge and forms a nice patina over time, according to Miller. Each knife is made with a smooth side and a rough side—the latter having been used to file horse’s hooves—so the knives come complete with a built-in zester or grater.

Miller’s beautiful, unusual objects quickly caught the attention of chefs and collectors, and are used in the kitchens and dining rooms of some of New York’s finest restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park, where they are part of the tableside cheese service. “My success has all come from word of mouth,” she says. “I started in my father’s workshop, and then took over a little booth at Brooklyn Flea, which is a fantastic place to be, because there are constantly writers and cooks walking through, and the buzz just started from there.” The average asking price for a Chelsea Miller chef knife is $800, with a year-long waitlist.

It wasn’t just the cutlery that stood out. So did the “knife chick” herself, as she’s often called. “There aren’t many female knife makers in the industry,” says Miller. “I’m always encouraging girls to come to my studio and pick up a hammer.” There, they take a short walk through the backyard into the kitchen, where more than a dozen of her knives and half a dozen cutting boards adorn a red brick wall next to the stove.

After all, Miller likes to keep things close to home. “My studios have all been near my house,” she says. “And I realize that’s home to me, that’s what I know. My father’s workshop was always directly outside our door, and before that, it was the horse barn. So having everything right next to where I live just feels so right to me.”

It’s Miller’s way of bringing a bit of the farm—and the family—to the Big Apple. And she attributes much of her success to the formative years she spent in Vermont. “My parents gave us so much freedom,” she says. “We lived off the land, and we were incredibly resourceful. I don’t think I heard the word no until I was perhaps in my 20s. They really pushed me to pursue whatever it was that I wanted to do and that, I think, has given me the opportunity to get where I am.”