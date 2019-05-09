From Meghan Markle to Paul Ryan, These Are Our Not-So-Serious Predictions for Election 2032

Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump

Due to an unfortunate and embarrassing lack of coordination, three Trump children launch their respective campaigns on the same day. Only Tiffany’s lasts more than a few weeks.

Meghan Markle

There’s nothing in the Constitution of the United States of America that says the Duchess of Sussex can’t be president—or maybe there is? Whatever, the Constitution can always be amended. It would be worth it to let Markle finally voice her political opinions after 13 years of royal decorum.

A Goblin That Emerged from a Pile of Sulfurous Sludge

This snarling gremlin, which crawled out of one of the worst-smelling hot springs in Yellowstone National Park, does surprisingly well in the primaries on the newly established “swamp ticket” and succeeds in pushing all of the parties a little bit further to the right.

Ronan Farrow

While Farrow is actually quite qualified due to his time working in the State Department, his candidacy teaches us that it is actually possible to be too smart for the office of the presidency.