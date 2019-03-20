From a Cambodian Wellness Resort to a Women’s-Only Tailor, 6 New Things You Need to Know About

Scrolling through Instagram may be Americans’ number-one method of procrastination, but for artist Gina Beavers, the app has fueled a burst of creativity, the fruits of which are on view in a solo exhibition at MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, New York, through September 2.

Beavers broke through in recent years with vividly colored, dimensional acrylic paintings that hover between whimsical and pointed, based on social media images of makeup tutorials and so-called food porn. There are close-ups of luscious, pouty lips and thick, raw steaks, as well as rear ends frosted like birthday cakes. “It has to do with these cultural groups that are artistic but outside of mainstream art,” says Beavers, noting that makeup artists even use the same tools she does, such as brushes, pigments, and pencils.

Sometimes her themes converge, as in the double take–inducing Burger Eye (2015), a rendering of a closed eye made up to look like a cheeseburger, the lid brown and dotted à la a sesame-seed bun, the lashes green like shredded lettuce. For her PS1 show, Beavers, who recently moved her studio to Newark, New Jersey, painted an image of fingernails, each polished and built up to resemble an ear of corn.

Equal parts realistic, abstract, and surreal, her works engender confusion much the way the internet itself does. Some, such as the self-explanatory Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh as Rendered in Bacon (2016), are downright hilarious. While it’s easy to interpret her van Gogh series as a comment on the commodification of his art, and her Instagram-influenced paintings overall as laments about our current epoch, Beavers does not consider herself a social critic. “I see myself as an observer,” she says. “I don’t think I’m doing any political heavy lifting.” —Julie Belcove

Biologique Recherche Is the Master of Clean Lines