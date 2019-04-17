How This Sotheby’s VP Sold a Nobel Prize for $975,000 at Auction

The Feynman triumph would make any auctioneer giddy with delight, but it’s only the latest in a string of jaw-dropping sales that Hatton has achieved. During her three-year tenure at Bonhams, she sold an Apple 1 computer for a record $905,000 and sold a long-hidden, circa-1944 handwritten mathematical manuscript by the British computer scientist Alan Turing for $1.25 million.

In 2017, she auctioned the cloth bag in which astronaut Neil Armstrong collected samples of the moon’s surface during the Apollo 11 mission. It pulled in $1.8 million. The Feynman sale wasn’t even her sole triumph that week: The day before, on November 29, she oversaw the Space Exploration auction at Sotheby’s New York, headlined by the only known lunar samples with clear and documented provenance to be available for private ownership. Gathered in September 1970 during the Soviet Luna 16 mission, the assemblage sold for $855,000 against an estimate of $700,000 to $1 million.